Virat Kohli holds Anushka Sharma close in 'aww worthy' UNSEEN Pic from 4th anniversary get together

Among the various couples in limelight, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the one who always manage to leave the internet in awe of their partnership. From their mushy photos to their adorable love story, everything seems to be a hit with Virushka fans. Recently, the couple celebrated 4 years of their marriage and on their anniversary, Anushka and Virat shared lovely posts for each other. Now, an unseen photo from the celebration by the couple is going viral and it will leave you in awe.

Reportedly, the photo was shared by Anushka and Virat's close friends Saurabh Malhotra on his Instagram story and it featured the couple amid the 4th anniversary celebration. In the photo, Anushka could be seen clad in a white ruffled maxi dress with her hair left open. Virat was seen standing right behind her in black. The Indian skipper was seen holding his wife Anushka by the waist and smiling away with all family and friends standing with them and posing.

Take a look:

In no time, the unseen photo went viral on social media. Fans of Virushka couldn't get over the 'aww-worthy' moment in which Anushka was seen in Virat's arms. Even Anushka's pet dog Dude was seen in the photo. The picture has now taken over social media. Recently, when Virat shared an anniversary wish for Anushka, he also celebrated the fact that it was their first anniversary with Vamika. He had shared a cute selfie featuring Anushka and Vamika by his side.

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat have left for South Africa for the next tournament.

