Virat Kohli holds baby mama Anushka Sharma close in an adorable selfie and it will melt your heart; PHOTOS

On Tuesday, Virat Kohli brightened up the day for fans as he dropped a sweet selfie with Anushka Sharma on social media. On Monday, Virat, Anushka and Vamika returned to Mumbai amid the IPL 2021.

Fans of Virat Kohli and certainly were left surprised on Tuesday morning as the RCB captain dropped an adorable selfie with his wife on social media and left netizens in awe. Virushka returned to Mumbai last evening amid the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 tournament and were snapped at the private airport with daughter Vamika. Now, as they returned home, Anushka and Virat celebrated the feeling with a cute selfie and left netizens gushing. The couple managed to light up the internet with their adorable smiles in the selfie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Virat shared a cute selfie in which he and Anushka could be seen smiling away in each other's embrace. While Anushka beamed with joy, Virat held onto his baby mama adorably and the picture-perfect moment left fans in complete awe of the new parents. Virat did not say much in the caption but was all hearts for the cute selfie with his wife and actress, Anushka. As soon as Virat dropped the selfie, fans started commenting on the photo and called the couple 'cute.'

A fan commented and asked, 'Why are you both so cute?' Another one wrote, "You are best couple." In the photos from the private airport on Monday evening, Anushka held onto her baby girl while Virat carried the bags.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka embraced parenthood back in January 2021 when they welcomed Vamika into their lives. The couple has successfully managed to keep their bundle of joy away from the limelight and social media. And this month, Anushka also resumed work for ad shoots and was snapped by the paps on the sets. Virat is currently busy with IPL 2021 and is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Also Read|Anushka Sharma holds daughter Vamika close to her heart as she lands in Mumbai with Virat Kohli and team RCB

Credits :Virat Kohli Instagram

Share your comment ×