Virat Kohli Hotel Room Video Leak: Hotel issues apology, fires staff for security breach

According to reports in Indian Express, Crown Perth, the hotel in which the Indian men’s cricket team were residing during their stay for the match against South Africa have issued an apology after Virat Kohli shared the video shot by the fan himself. In the statement, the hotel wrote, “We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident. The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are two of the most loved celebrities in India. They often grab all the eyeballs for their perfect love story and their cute family. These two never fail in setting couple goals with their mushy pictures on social media. Well, today too the Indian cricketer is back in making headlines but for another reason. Earlier today a video of Virat’s hotel room in Perth went viral on social media. The video shot by a fan was ultimately shared by the Indian cricketer and Anushka on their respective Instagram handles to slam the fan for invading their privacy to such an extent. But now the latest reports state that the hotel in which Virat was staying has issued an apology.

Virat Kohli’s room video shared by fan

In the video which went viral, we can see Viral Kohli’s belongings from his shoe collection to his personal care to his daily necessities. The fan titled the video, ‘King Kohli’s Hotel Room’.

Virat Kohli fumes after hotel room video gets leaked

Virat took to his social media handle and sharing the video, he wrote: "I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

Soon after, Anushka re-shared Virat's video on her Instagram story and wrote: "Have experienced few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?"