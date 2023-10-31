Virat Kohli is in awe of how Anushka Sharma balanced motherhood and career: 'She shot a whole film in between'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been a power couple, capturing hearts with their dreamy destination wedding, social media displays of affection, unwavering support for each other, and more. Their journey expanded to parenthood with the arrival of their daughter, Vamika, in 2021. Virat recently expressed his admiration for the way Anushka has balanced her career and motherhood. The cricketer also shared insights into the valuable lessons he has learned from his wife.

Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma becoming a mother to Vamika

Virat Kohli shared insights into his relationship with Anushka Sharma during an interview with Wrogn. He stated how they met as two individuals, and their journey has organically evolved to a stage where they are growing as people. Virat said, “The personalities and the identities are subsiding very quickly and that is an amazing process.” He described it as a blessing and highlighted the continuous effort they put into self-improvement.

Reflecting on Anushka's journey into motherhood with the arrival of their daughter Vamika, Virat expressed amazement and astonishment. He acknowledged the strength it takes to become a mother, especially witnessing Anushka juggling her career and motherhood, saying, “Just the way she's handled everything; she shot a whole film in between.” Virat emphasized that seeing your life partner become a mother is when you truly understand the strength of a woman.

Virat Kohli on lessons he learned from Anushka Sharma

In Virat Kohli's own words, he has learned from Anushka Sharma how to stand by the truth and hold his ground even when no one else is willing to believe or listen. Anushka's advice, as shared by Virat, is: “If you know you are standing by the truth, you don't have to worry because the path will carve itself out, and things will always be clean and separated.”

Virat attributes a lot of this learning to Anushka's upbringing, with her father being in the army. He reveals personally witnessing this aspect in his wife’s life and noted that his conversations with her father even today are quite similar.

The cricketer is currently immersed in the ODI World Cup as part of the Indian cricket team, striving to bring the trophy home.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted hand-in-hand post India's win against Pakistan in World Cup