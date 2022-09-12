Virat Kohli joins Anushka Sharma in UK; Actress posts candid pictures as they enjoy a conversation over coffee

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who has been shooting for her upcoming film Chakda 'Xpress in the UK, has been sharing glimpses with her fans through Instagram stories and posts. Just a few days ago, the actress shared pictures of her breakfast date with her parents in the UK. Meanwhile, yesterday, she spent the day with her daughter Vamika at the play park and shared a picture from the outing. Now, looks like she has been joined by her hubby Virat Kohli, and the couple spent some quality time together.

Virat Kohli, who was recently in UAE for Asia Cup 2022, seems to have joined Anushka in the UK, and the two enjoyed a conversation over a cup of coffee. Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account to post candid pictures from their outing and the fans are going gaga over them. One of the pictures shows Anushka and Virat seated in a semi-open space in a café. They both seem engrossed in a conversation as they hold a cup of coffee, and the actress can be seen laughing at something Virat said. Anushka is dressed in a black sweatshirt with pink joggers, while Virat can be seen in an olive green puffer jacket with a pair of black jeans. The actress also posted a cute selfie with Virat.