Virat Kohli, KL Rahul & Co turn muse for Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty; Check out the viral PHOTOS

Looks like the Indian Cricket Team is having a great time touring around England. KL Rahul, on Friday, took to his Instagram space, to share a couple of fun-looking photos with his cricket peers and friends – Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Umesh Yadav. In the first photo, we see Virat, Ishant, Mayank, and Umesh, and Rahul himself, strike a cool pose on a staircase, at a gorgeous location. Donned in casual wear, the boys give fashion goals as they look uber cool and stylish.

But it is the second photo that looks all the more fun and exciting. KL Rahul, in the second photo, shared a behind-the-scenes of their staircase photoshoot. It shows their respective partners Anushka Sharma, Pratima Singh, Aashita Sood Agarwal, Tanya Yadav, and Rajal Arora from BCCI, excitedly looking on, and KL Rahul’s rumoured ladylove Athiya Shetty clicks the boys.

As soon as KL Rahul dropped the picture on his profile, fans showered the post with love. As fans were happy and excited to see the whole cricket gang together, they responded with hearts and heart-eye emojis. While one fan wrote, ‘Viral content xD”, another reflected the same emotion saying, “That second photo better blow up the internet!!!” People also praised Athiya’s photography skills. Tagging and Athiya Shetty in his comment, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Asking @athiyashetty & @anushkasharma for my next shoot.” Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “This is everything,” followed by a laughing and heart emoji.

Have a look at KL Rahul’s post here:

Earlier this week, on July 27, netizens saw a photo of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty hanging out together in England. The photo that showed the group of friends enjoying themselves in England, was a selfie clicked by Athiya. It was shared by Ishant Sharma’s wife, Pratima Singh on her Instagram handle.

Anushka and Virat are having a gala time in England with their daughter Vamika. Athiya is reportedly there to support KL Rahul in the World Test Championship Tour.

