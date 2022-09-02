Virat Kohli leases out Kishore Kumar’s bungalow in Juhu to open a high-end restaurant; Deets inside

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are on a roll! The power couple has a massive fan following that only keeps growing day by day. They are one of the most loved couples of B-Town and their fans eagerly wait for any update about the couple, whether it’s on the personal front or professional. Recently, numerous reports stated that Anushka and Virat have purchased a plush farmhouse in Alibaug on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi for a whopping amount. Now, if reports are to be believed, Virat has also leased out a part of Kishore Kumar’s bungalow and plans to open a restaurant.

Yep, you read that right! You must already be aware that Virat is the owner of the restaurant ‘One8 Commune’ (named after his jersey number 18). It has already opened its doors in Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune, and the former Indian skipper reportedly plans to start a new outlet in Juhu, Mumbai. According to a report in NDTV, Virat has leased out a portion of Kishore Kumar’s bungalow Gouri Kunj for 5 years, and the restaurant is all set to open any time now. The bungalow is owned by the family of the late actor-singer.

One8 Commune’s Instagram bio also mentions the new outlet opening in Mumbai, and it reads “Juhu, Mumbai #ComingSoon.”

Meanwhile, according to a report in ETimes, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have bought the farmhouse in Alibaug and have spent almost Rs 19 crores 24 lakh for the house spread on 8 acres of land.

