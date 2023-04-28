Virat Kohli loses cool as a fan looking for selfie breaches security, gets too close to Anushka Sharma; Watch

Virat Kohli, the celebrated cricketer, and famous Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly one of the most famous star couples in the country and have a massive fan following across the globe. But being one of the most famous couples in the country comes with its downside, as it is nearly impossible for Virat and Anushka to spend time together as a couple, especially when they are in India. A recent incident involving the cricketer and actress is the perfect example of the same.

Virat loses cool after a fan tries to get close to Anushka

In a recent video which is now going viral on the internet, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are seen dealing with a fan, who left them uncomfortable. The couple, who recently visited Bengaluru together, explored the city with a few friends and visited a famous eatery in the city to enjoy authentic Karnataka cuisine. However, as they came out of the eatery, Anushka and Virat were mobbed by the fans.

Especially, one of the fans who were trying to take a selfie with the star couple is seen getting too close to Anushka Sharma, leaving her uncomfortable. Virat Kohli who lost cool with the fan's actions, asked him to stay away and immediately ensured his dear wife's safety and privacy.

Check out Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's video, below:

