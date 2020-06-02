Virat Kohli is love struck by wife Anushka Sharma's latest sun kissed photo; Here's what he has to say

On Tuesday, Anushka Sharma shared a photo of herself from one of her cozy corners of her home and Virat Kohli has thoughts on it. Check it out.

Power couple and Virat Kohli have been dishing out couple goals time and again. During these lockdown days, the couple have delighted millions of their fans as they continue to share photos and videos of each other. In fact, Virat Kohli also has set social media buzzing on multiple occasions as the cricketer has hailed Anushka for all the changes the actress brought into his life after they began dating. On Tuesday, Anushka shared a photo of herself from one of her cozy corners of her home.

A sun-kissed photo of Anushka brightened up our timelines on Tuesday as her wide smile also made us smile. The colourful photo shows Anushka looking straight into the camera and striking a pose. She captioned her photo, "By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home." However, Virat Kohli stole some of the attention as he was left love struck by his wife's photo. He wrote, "Gorgeous," with a love struck and two heart emojis. Other celebs also loved Anushka's new picture.

Check it out:

Actress Aditi Rao Hyadri also agreed with Anushka's theory of knowing all the sunlight spots in her home as she wrote, "Hahahahha... same!!!!" called the 'Pari' actress 'Sundar' with multiple heart emojis. Even in her basic home avatar, Anushka is truly a ray of sunshine. What are your thoughts on the photo? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×