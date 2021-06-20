Virat Kohli is missing his ‘Old man’ on Father’s Day; Says ‘I celebrate our memories together’

Virat Kohli wished all fathers in the world on this special day. To note, he has been blessed with a daughter this year.

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is celebrating father’s day. He has also turned father of a beautiful baby girl this year in January. But today he is also missing his father who is no more. The cricketer lost his father at a very early age. He took to his social handle and wished everyone on this day. It is worth mentioning that the cricketer is in England currently for the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final. and Vamika have also accompanied him on this tour.

Sharing the wish on his Instagram handle, he wrote, ‘Happy father’s day to all the fathers all across the world. Of all the wonderful things that God has blessed me with, being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing. As I miss my old man this day, I also celebrate our memories together.’ He also shared a heart emoji. Earlier, in the day the actress had also shared pictures on her Instagram and wished her father and the cricketer.

She wrote, ‘The two most exemplary men. The two who 'get me'. Filled with bountiful love and grace. The best father's a daughter can have.’

Take a look at the screenshot here:

To note, the couple has decided to keep their daughter away from media glare and still has not revealed her face. They had said, ‘We don’t want to expose her to social media until she understands what social media is and is also capable of making her own choice.’

Credits :Virat Kohli Instagram

