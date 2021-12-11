Virat Kohli is officially 'Husband of the year' as he wishes Anushka Sharma on wedding anniversary feat Vamika

Anushka Sharma took the social media by a storm today as she posted a mushy post for Virat Kohli on their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple had tied the knot on December 11, 2017, and ever since then, the couple has been dishing out major couple goals. And while Anushka and Virat has been inundated with best wishes on their special day, the ace cricketer has also penned a love note for his ladylove as they celebrate their first anniversary with daughter Vamika.

Taking to Instagram, Virat shared beautiful pics of himself with Anushka and it spoke volumes about their relationship. In fact, the first pic was a selfie featuring Vamika and it served as a perfect family pic. In the caption, Virat wrote that it is a special day for her as they are celebrating their first anniversary with their daughter. “4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who I am every day and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as it’s our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin,” Virat wrote along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Virat Kohli’s post for Anushka Sharma:

Earlier, Anushka had also penned a love note for her main man and wrote, “Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know!”.

Also Read: On their 4th wedding anniversary, Anushka Sharma thanks Virat Kohli for inspiring her and shares goofy pics

