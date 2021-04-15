Virat Kohli on parenting with Anushka Sharma: To see your child smile at you, I cannot express how that feels

In a recent chat with a TV host, Virat Kohli opened up on embracing parenthood with Anushka Sharma. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika back in January 2021. Virat, who is playing in Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021, said it's a blessing to be a dad.

The power couple of Bollywood, and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika back in January 2021 and since then, fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the little one. Both Virat and Anushka had decided to keep their baby girl away from limelight and so far, have only shared two photos without revealing their daughter's face. Currently, Virat is playing IPL 2021 and is captain of RCB. Amid this, he spoke candidly about becoming a dad and embracing parenthood with Anushka in a chat.

While talking to TV host Danish Sait in a chat, Virat shared how things changed 'drastically' when he became a father. He added that everything changed including his and Anushka's routines after they welcomed Vamika into their lives. Talking about it, he said, "You have to totally be aligned and aware of taking care of another life that is totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also on the father." Not just this, he said that he and Anushka are enjoying the environment in which they are bringing up their child.

Just to see your child smile at you is something that you cannot put in words… I cannot express how that feels from within. But, it’s been such a blessed and amazing time. Virat Kohli

Virat further added, "Both parents taking care of the child together is a different environment altogether. Something that we both have enjoyed thoroughly." Calling fatherhood 'life -changing', Virat also mentioned that it has been a 'blessed and amazing time' in his and Anushka's life. He said, "A connect which has been different from anything else we both have experienced before. Just to see your child smile at you is something that you cannot put in words… I cannot express how that feels from within. But, it’s been such a blessed and amazing time."

Meanwhile, when India Vs England's final match was to take place in Pune, Anushka and Virat were snapped at the airport with baby Vamika. Their photos of taking care of Vamika all by themselves had gone viral on social media. The couple had announced the pregnancy last year on social media and it left netizens excited.

Post that, they maintained a low-key presence on social media and once they welcomed baby Vamika into their lives, Virat announced the news himself on his Instagram handle. Last month, they even celebrated 2 months of embracing parenthood as Vamika turned 2 months old. Anushka and Virat shared adorable photos of a rainbow cake and themselves back in March and left fans in awe.

