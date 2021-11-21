Virat Kohli proudly calls wifey Anushka Sharma his strong 'rock' with an adorable PIC

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the strongest couples in Bollywood. They have always given us major couple goals which are one of the reasons why their fans adore them. Both enjoy a massive fan following on social media. Indian cricketer never shies away from appreciating his wife Anushka in public. The same goes for the actress who always shares pictures with her love of life. Well, today Virat took his social handle and shared an adorable photo with the rock of his life. Any guesses?