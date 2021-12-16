Virat Kohli requests paps not to snap Vamika as Anushka Sharma steps out of Team India bus at airport; PICS

Team India has left for South Africa for the next tournament and on Wednesday morning, Virat Kohli along with Anushka Sharma and baby Vamika were snapped at the airport. Getting out of the team India bus, Virat requested the paparazzi to avoid clicking photos of his baby girl Vamika as Anushka was about to step out. In the photos, we can see Anushka strapping baby Vamika around her body. Anushka is also seen with her back to the paps to avoid the paps as she held on to her baby girl.

In the photos, we can see Anushka clad in an all black look. She has Vamika strapped onto her body as she walked out of the team bus with Virat. Virat, on the other hand, can be seen in his Team India tracksuit. The Indian skipper was also seen carrying his backpack and other luggage bags as he and Anushka headed inside the airport with other players and their teams. As soon as Virat got out of the bus, he requested the paps and said, "Baby ka mat lena. (Don't snap baby Vamika)."

Recently, Anushka and Virat celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary with all close family and friends at home. A photo from the intimate celebration is now going viral on social media. The couple also put out mushy posts for each other on social media on the occasion and left netizens gushing over their romance.

Meanwhile, Virat has been in the headlines amid the ODI captaincy shift to Rohit Sharma. His recent press conference has left his fans concerned about his removal from the post of Captain of Team India in One Day International matches. To recall, before the T20 World Cup, Virat had put out a statement about him stepping down as captain of T20 team India after the tournament. He had assured fans that he would continue to lead the ODIs and test matches.

