Virat Kohli reveals he and Anushka Sharma are doing THIS in their free time amid COVID 19 pandemic

Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle to conduct an AMA session in which he answered fans' questions. Check out what the cricketer and Anushka Sharma are doing amid the pandemic.

Several Bollywood actors and actresses have taken to their social media handles to spread positivity and joy amid the pandemic. With the surge in Coronavirus cases seen in the last couple of weeks, there has been a grim situation in the country. Celebrities have come forward to extend their support towards patients battling the deadly virus. and Virat Kohli started a fundraiser to help patients receive aid amid these trying times. Now, the power couple took to social media to reveal what they’re up to during the pandemic.

Virat conducted an AMA session on his Instagram handle in which he answered people’s questions. One fan asked the cricketer what he does in his free time, to which he replied, “Relax and watch some nice TV shows with Anushka.” During the chat, Anushka also dropped a question. She asked him where he had kept her headphones. Virat replied to her in an adorable manner. He said, “Always on the side table next to the bed love,” and a heart emoji. The couple’s cute online banter is bound to bring smiles to everyone’s face.

Take a look:

During the chat, one user also asked Virat the meaning of their daughter Vamika’s name and if they can get a glimpse of her. To this, the cricketer replied, “Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

