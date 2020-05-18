Virat Kohli reveals he was 'self centered' before meeting Anushka Sharma, says she taught me companionship
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Indian football captain Sunil Chettri made social media go gaga on Sunday night as they went live on Instagram and spoke almost everything under the sun. Chettri, who hosted the live session, discussed cricket, Virat's love for food and his love story with Anushka Sharma as well. The footballer also spilled the beans and revealed some hilarious anecdotes from the couple's Bhutan trip. Of the many questions asked by Chettri to Kohli, one was about how his life changed after he began dating Anushka Sharma.
Virat revealed that he was self centered before meeting his wife. "I say that because when she came into my life, everything negative in me changed for good. I have always mentioned that before I met her I was very self centered. Very focused on what I like to do, what I need to do. Having my comfort zone was a big thing," Virat revealed.
He went on to say how the actress taught him the importance of companionship. "When you meet a person that you love, you want to do things for the other person. You have to open up. And the constant conversations we always had was -- it is not always thinking about yourself, it is about companionship. And that is something she taught me when she came into my life. I was very self centered before that. My life completely changed because I started looking at her and what can I do for her," the cricketer revealed with no qualms.
Virat also touched upon how one needs to be grateful for their life partners. He said, "It's important for people to understand that in our culture women are not given enough credit. It's very important for people to know that you have to respect and be grateful for a woman who has come into your life to change your life for good. It shouldn't be taken for granted by saying these things happen in life. We never really sit down and say that I thank god we found each other. Otherwise life could have also gone totally wrong. We men need to stand up and say that it is because of our life partners that we get knowledge and guidance. Otherwise there is no chance."
Virat Kohli's candid conversation with Sunil Chettri has won millions of hearts on the Internet. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.
Click here to watch Virat and Sunil Chettri's Instagram Live.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
It is a good thing that he acknowledges his partner but he is very influenced by her than she is by him. The way he speaks about her, only an unwholesome or dependent person speaks about another. It clearly shows that before her, his life exposure was limited to cricket, business and fitness. She has helped him explore travel, other cultures, animal welfare, companionship, spirituality since she is into meditation and prayer and etc. In that way, his spiritual, intellectual and emotional education is making him feel wholesome thru her "guidance". Not only he feels that she inspires him but he is very influenced and emotionally dependent on her. Basically, she was attracted to his character (similar middle class values) but he was attracted to her character and personality. and she has helped him develop a personality outside of cricket but in line with interests that she introduces.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
They are both deluded and live in their bubble. It helps that both are uncultured and uneducated so ignorance is bliss.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
and i felt the opposite
Anonymous 9 hours ago
She might have changed a lot of things in him for the better. She probably gave a new meaning to his life help him understand things better. But I personally feel that he needs to work more on his on field aggression. He easily gets carried away and his behaviour is immature at most times. You feel like slapping him when he keeps repeating the same stuff time and again. Time to grow up Virat.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
What does Virat mean by "it is because of our life partners we get knowledge or guidance"? So does he believe a single person like me is an aimless unpaad gawaar just because I am still single and happy with that and that's enough for me?
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Dude you are still self centered!! Because of your arrogance we lost the world cup!! I still remember u were asking someone to go and leave indian when they said something against our indian political system. Such a arrogance!!
Anonymous 11 hours ago
As an Indian we have to support india
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Virat and Anushka want to be so good but they never speak against the evil. They only aim at somebody who's not in politics like that poor guy whom they almost got killed because of their stupid publicity stunt to teach him not to throw garbage on the road. But what about Modi who is killing people by keeping the money. Why don't they speak against modi if they really want to stand against something to be good