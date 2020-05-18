Virat Kohli reveals he was 'self centered' before meeting Anushka Sharma, says she taught me companionship

Indian football captain Sunil Chettri, who hosted the Instagram live session, discussed cricket, Virat Kohli's love for food and his love story with Anushka Sharma as well. Read on to know more.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Indian football captain Sunil Chettri made social media go gaga on Sunday night as they went live on Instagram and spoke almost everything under the sun. Chettri, who hosted the live session, discussed cricket, Virat's love for food and his love story with as well. The footballer also spilled the beans and revealed some hilarious anecdotes from the couple's Bhutan trip. Of the many questions asked by Chettri to Kohli, one was about how his life changed after he began dating Anushka Sharma.

Virat revealed that he was self centered before meeting his wife. "I say that because when she came into my life, everything negative in me changed for good. I have always mentioned that before I met her I was very self centered. Very focused on what I like to do, what I need to do. Having my comfort zone was a big thing," Virat revealed.

He went on to say how the actress taught him the importance of companionship. "When you meet a person that you love, you want to do things for the other person. You have to open up. And the constant conversations we always had was -- it is not always thinking about yourself, it is about companionship. And that is something she taught me when she came into my life. I was very self centered before that. My life completely changed because I started looking at her and what can I do for her," the cricketer revealed with no qualms.

Virat also touched upon how one needs to be grateful for their life partners. He said, "It's important for people to understand that in our culture women are not given enough credit. It's very important for people to know that you have to respect and be grateful for a woman who has come into your life to change your life for good. It shouldn't be taken for granted by saying these things happen in life. We never really sit down and say that I thank god we found each other. Otherwise life could have also gone totally wrong. We men need to stand up and say that it is because of our life partners that we get knowledge and guidance. Otherwise there is no chance."

Virat Kohli's candid conversation with Sunil Chettri has won millions of hearts on the Internet. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

Click here to watch Virat and Sunil Chettri's Instagram Live.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×