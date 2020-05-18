Virat Kohli reveals he will 'definitely' feature in his own biopic if wife Anushka Sharma stars in it

Virat Kohli set social media buzzing on Sunday evening when he discussed cricket, his love for food and love story with Anushka Sharma in an Instagram live session with Sunil Chettri.

Virat Kohli set social media buzzing on Sunday evening when he came onboard for an Instagram live session with Indian football captain Sunil Chettri. The cricketer was all things fun and the session was as candid as it could get. Of the many questions posed to Virat by Chettri, one was from the footballer's wife Sonam Bhattacharya who wanted to know if Virat Kohli would ever want to feature in his own biopic. While biopics by nature do not feature the person on whom it is based, the cricketer revealed there is one condition.

Virat said, "With Anushka I will definitely do the biopic myself. But let me clear up this misunderstanding that I can act. I can play football also, will you let me play in ISL?" Virat asked Chettri. To this, the footballer laughed out loud and replied in the negative.

Virat then added, "I can, however, act in my own biopic because I can essay my own role quite well. I hope. If anyone else plays the role better than me then bilkul hi nitthala aadmi hu mai. (Am quite useless). That's what am trying to say. People have this misunderstanding that I can act. But when you have done so many commercials..in that you just need to go from point A to point B and anyone can learn to do that. Acting is an art. Am not an artiste. Am a professional cricketer.

"Maine kuch dekh dekh ke scheme nikal li hai ki A se B tak aise jaana hota hai (I have somehow learned how to go from point A to B). That doesn't mean I know the craft," Virat revealed. The cricketer also discussed how he changed drastically after walked into his life.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli reveals he was 'self centered' before meeting Anushka Sharma, says she taught me companionship

Would like to see Virat Kohli playing a small role in a film featuring Anushka Sharma? Let us know in the comments below.

Click here to watch Virat and Sunil Chettri's Instagram Live.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×