Virat Kohli reveals the meaning of his daughter Vamika’s name; Opens up on plans of sharing her first glimpse

Virat Kohli has revealed that he and Anushka Sharma have no plans of sharing a glimpse of their Vamika on social media as of now.

Virat Kohli and are enjoying the best time of their life at the moment as they had embraced parenthood for the first time early this year. The power couple became proud parents of a baby girl named Vamika in January. When Virat and Anushka, fondly called as Virushka by fans, has announced their little princess’ name, it garnered a lot of attention and ever since then fans have been wondering what does the name mean. This isn’t all. The fans have also been eagerly waiting to get the first glimpse of Virushka.

Recently, the Indian cricket captain, during an AMA session on Instagram, was quizzed about the meaning of his daughter’s name. To this, he replied, “Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga.” When asked about sharing a picture of his little princess, Virat appeared to be reluctant and stated that he and Anushka have no plans to expose his baby to social media anytime soon. “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice,” he added.



To recall, Anushka had introduced her baby to the world with an adorable family picture. She captioned it as, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full.”

