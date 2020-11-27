Virat Kohli REVEALS the reason behind taking paternity leave for Anushka Sharma; Calls it a beautiful moment

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all prepped up to welcome their first child. The cricketer has also taken paternity leave for the same.

Virat Kohli and ’s fans are super excited as the couple is all set to welcome their first child. While the actress has been winning hearts owing to how she is proudly carrying out her work amidst her pregnancy, her hubby dearest has also earned heaps of praises of late owing to a decision that he made. So, Virat has decided to cut short his tour to Australia for the Test series as he is taken paternity leave.

Yes, that’s right. In fact, earlier we had already reported about the BCCI granting him leave for the same. Virat has also revealed the reason behind taking the paternity leave. He revealed in a statement about flying back after the first test owing to the quarantine period that he will be having after that. The Indian captain also adds how he informed the selectors about wanting to go back home and be with his wife Anushka for the birth of their first child.

While calling it a beautiful moment, he says that he truly wants to experience the same. Virat revealed the same during a virtual media interaction. Earlier, mom-to-be Anushka Sharma accompanied Virat Kohli to UAE for the IPL 2020 matches. Their cute interactions amid the matches caught everyone’s attention. Meanwhile, Anushka has been recently spotted in Mumbai as she resumed her shoot and proudly flaunted her baby bump while continuing with her work. The actress was last seen in Zero co-starring and that released in 2018.

Also Read: UNSEEN: Anushka Sharma shines bright in red as she and husband Virat Kohli pose with hotel staffer in Dubai

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Republic

Share your comment ×