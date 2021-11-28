Virat Kohli’s pic with Anushka Sharma by his side is all about love; Do not miss his love filled caption

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most-loved couples of our times. These two always set the internet on fire with their lovey-dovey pictures. It is either their pictures or their comments on each other’s pictures that keep stealing our hearts. Although the cricketer and his star wife do not believe in displaying their love and affection on social media for each other, but the very few times when they post pictures with each other it is all about love and make your hearts melt. Today yet again, Virat took to his Instagram handle to post a picture with Anushka that set new couple goals for everyone.

In the picture, we can see Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma sitting on rocks beside a riverfront under the clear sky. The two seem to be lost in their own world as they are looking at the beautiful scenery. Virat and Anushka are facing their back towards the camera. The actress can be seen wearing a black coat with a pink design on it. Whereas, the cricketer is wearing an olive green jacket. Indeed this picture makes for a perfect portrait. Sharing this picture, Virat wrote, “With you by my side, I am at home anywhere.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Anushka has been spending time at home with her daughter Vamika. On the work front, she is yet to announce her next acting assignment. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is also backing new content under her production banner Clean Slate Filmz. It includes Sakshi Tanwar starrer Mai and Babil Khan, Tripti Dimri starrer Qala.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma basks in the sun as the 'weather was sweet' in new PICS; Virat Kohli is lovestruck​