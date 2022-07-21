Virat Kohli’s ‘recap reel’ ft. Anushka Sharma & Vamika is proof that his phone gallery is full of their pics

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in giving us couple goals and making our hearts melt. Both the stars keep sharing pictures and videos of the two from time to time. Today, the cricketer has shared a video of the best moments of his life. This video features Anushka and their daughter Vamika as well and also some of his cricket moments.

The video begins with Anushka Sharma playing with her dog in a big open space as she runs behind them. Then comes a clip of both Anushka and Virat playing with their dog and then a clip of the actress feeding some stray dogs. Later there is a clip of Virat kicking a ball and playing. The video then moves in a fast motion and we can see several snaps of Virat, Anushka and Vamika. He captioned the reel as ‘Recap reel’.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anushka Sharma will be making her comeback on screen after 4 years with Chakda Xpress. The movie happens to be a biopic on ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will feature Anushka Sharma playing the role of a cricketer for the first time. In fact, she has been sweating hard on the cricket ground to get into the skin of the character. Anushka has wrapped up first schedule of Chakda Xpress and the movie will be releasing on Netflix.

