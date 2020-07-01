Virat Kohli says Anushka Sharma’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil role is his favourite: Made me fall in love with her more

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never cease to leave fans gushing over their PDA with their photos. In a recent interview, Virat spoke about his ‘all time favourite role’ of Anushka and revealed it to be Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s Alizeh.

If there is one famous couple that always manages to leave the internet gushing over their adorable PDA in photos, it is and Virat Kohli. Often, Anushka and Virat shower love on each other on social media and in their interviews that leaves fans in awe of the couple. Once again, in a recent interview, Virat opened up about his wife Anushka’s favourite role from her films. Not just this, Virat was all praises for Anushka’s performance and revealed his most favourite character to be Alizeh from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

In an interview with Vogue India, Anushka and Virat opened up about their marriage and relationship. In the same, Virat ended up revealing Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's character Alizeh to be his favourite. The Indian skipper mentioned that Anushka’s portrayal of Alizeh was with so much conviction that he ended up falling for her even harder. Not just this, Virat went onto share how Anushka always is clear as to what she wants and ends up giving 100 percent to a project.

Talking about his favourite role played by Anushka, Virat said, “Her role as Alizeh in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil continues to be my all-time favourite. She played that character not just effortlessly, but with a conviction that made me fall in love with her even more.Anushka is clear about what she wants to do and how she wants to do it. She gives 100 per cent to any project.” Further talking about their relationship, Virat said, “We live each day loving one another. Our relationship has always been about love, and only love. We feel like we have known each other for ages, not just a few years.”

Here is a picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Anushka and Virat have been spending time together. While often the two are busy with work schedules, amid lockdown, both Virat and Anushka have been making the most of their time together. From chilling together to playing monopoly to hairstyling, Anushka and Virat are enjoying this lockdown period with each other.

