Virat Kohli says 'nothing like home' as he returns to Mumbai with Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika returned home from the India-England ODI series and the Indian skipper took to Instagram to share a photo.

Virat Kohli and the men in blue made India proud once more as they beat England 2-1 in the recently concluded ODI series after a breathtaking final on Sunday, in Pune. With a gruelling schedule and travelling, Virat returned home with wife and actress as well as daughter Vamika. The family of three were together through out the series as Anushka and Vamika accompanied Virat on the tour.

They have now returned home and the Indian skipper took to Instagram to share a photo. Presumably smiling for Anushka's camera, Virat shared a new photo from the balcony of their plush Mumbai home. The cricketer looked relaxed after a busy series and he captioned the photo. "Nothing like home."

However, Virat Kohli revealed there's "no rest days" as he has to prep for the Indian Premier League. Sharing a video of himself running on the treadmill, Virat captioned it, "No rest days. From here on its all about speed #IPL."

Take a look at Virat's posts below:

Anushka, Virat and Vamika were snapped at the Pune airport when they arrived to play the series. The photos and videos surfaced on social media and spread like wild fire. In the photos, Anushka was seen holding baby Vamika close as she covered her with a light blanket. Meanwhile, Virat was on daddy duties as he was seen carrying all the bags and walking behind Anushka. The photos were a true delight for Virushka fans.

