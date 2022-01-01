Virat Kohli sends 'love and positivity' with Anushka Sharma, welcomes New Year with Team India in SA; PHOTOS

Like everyone else across the world, Team India and their loved ones in South Africa celebrated New Year 2022 together. Now, Virat Kohli has shared lovely photos with wife Anushka Sharma and the entire Team India squad on social media from the New Year party last night. With it, Virat also penned a note where he hoped to spread love and positivity in the New Year. Anushka also shared several glimpses on her social media handle from the celebration last night.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Virat wrote, "We hope everyone is blessed with joy and happiness this new year. We send you our love and positivity." Along with his note, Virat shared a lovely photo of Anushka and him posing together at the New Year bash in South Africa. In other photos, Virat along with the entire squad including KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Aggarwal, Ishant Sharma and others could be seen posing together. Anushka also was seen enjoying with other cricketers' wives at the get together.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Anushka recently also shared a video where she was spending an evening outdoors with her daughter Vamika. Her daughter Vamika could be heard saying 'mama' adorably in the video. Fans could not stop gushing over it. Amid the South Africa tour, Anushka and Vamika have been spending time with Virat. Recently, India defeated South Africa in the first test match and ended 2021 on a high note. Reportedly, Anushka was in the stadium cheering for Virat and Team India during the match.

