Virat Kohli serves major husband goals as he video calls wife Anushka Sharma after a match; WATCH
Virat Kohli was spotted video calling his wife Anushka Sharma after a match, in a recent video that is going viral on the internet.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the industry. The celebrated cricketer and talented actress tied the knot on December 11, 2017, after dating each other for a few years. The wedding, which was an intimate ceremony, was held in Tuscany, Italy, in the presence of family members and a few close friends. Notably, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never opened up about their relationship before tying the knot However, they have been setting major couple goals post-wedding, with mushy social media posts and occasional public appearances.
Interestingly, the cricketer has now served major husband goals once again, in a video that was taken by one of his fans. In the video, Virat Kohli is seen heading back to his hotel in a bus, after wrapping up the first T201 match against South Africa, on Wednesday. He video-called his wife Anushka Sharma immediately after entering the bus. When the fans gathered around the bus started cheering and shouting, Virat Kohli turned his phone towards them, showing that he is talking to his wife. The cricketer’s loving gesture has totally won the hearts of his fans, who were gathered near the bus.
Watch the video here:
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple is very particular about maintaining the privacy of their little daughter and has made sure that she stays away from the public eye.
Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero, the Aanand L Rai directorial which hit the theatres in 2018. The actress played one of the protagonists in the film alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Later, she decided to take a break from acting to focus on her personal life. But she was actively producing projects for her home banner, Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up to make a comeback to acting with the upcoming project Chakda 'Xpress, which is a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
