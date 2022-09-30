Virat Kohli serves major husband goals as he video calls wife Anushka Sharma after a match; WATCH

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the industry. The celebrated cricketer and talented actress tied the knot on December 11, 2017, after dating each other for a few years. The wedding, which was an intimate ceremony, was held in Tuscany, Italy, in the presence of family members and a few close friends. Notably, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never opened up about their relationship before tying the knot However, they have been setting major couple goals post-wedding, with mushy social media posts and occasional public appearances.

Interestingly, the cricketer has now served major husband goals once again, in a video that was taken by one of his fans. In the video, Virat Kohli is seen heading back to his hotel in a bus, after wrapping up the first T201 match against South Africa, on Wednesday. He video-called his wife Anushka Sharma immediately after entering the bus. When the fans gathered around the bus started cheering and shouting, Virat Kohli turned his phone towards them, showing that he is talking to his wife. The cricketer’s loving gesture has totally won the hearts of his fans, who were gathered near the bus.