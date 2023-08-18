Virat Kohli shares adorable NEW PIC with Anushka Sharma from vacation in Barbados; fans can’t stop gushing

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adorable couples in town. Since their marriage in 2017, they have been serving couple goals for their fans. Virushka, as people like to call them, often share lovely pictures together on social media and also with their little one Vamika. They were recently vacationing in the Caribbean and Virat has now shared an adorable new picture of the two of them posing in front of a cafe.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma serve couple goals in new picture from Barbados

On Friday, August 18, Virat Kohli took to Instagram and shared a happy photo with his wife Anushka Sharma, from their recent vacation in Barbados in the eastern Caribbean. In the picture, the couple can be seen standing outside a cafe in casual clothes. Virat wore a black t-shirt and white shorts with floral print, and paired his outfit with white slippers and army green colored cap. Anushka was dressed in a denim blue long shirt with white sandals and sunglasses. They posed together in front of the menu board of the cafe. Sharing the photo, Virat gave a shout out to the cafe for its amazing food. He wrote in the caption, “Must visit in Barbados @cafealamer18 some of the best food we ever ate (pinched finger emoji).” Have a look:

Fan reactions to Virat Kohli’s post with Anushka Sharma

The fans couldn’t stop gushing over the palpable chemistry of the couple and immediately flocked to the comments to shower them with love. One fan said, “Capturing beautiful moments together,” while another comment read, “Most beautiful couple.” A person called them “KinG & QueeN," and another user said that they were goals. Many people dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Virat and Anushka had recently returned to Mumbai from their holiday. Prior to that, the athlete was playing a series with the West Indies cricket team in the Caribbean region. Anushka often accompanies her husband to his cricket matches and is seen supporting and cheering for him from the stands. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the film Chakda ‘Xpress, a biopic based on the life of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami, while Virat is preparing for important sports tournaments starting in the next few months.

