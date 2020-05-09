Virat Kohli shares a cuddly throwback photo with Anushka Sharma from their swiss vacay and we are in awe

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are definitely one of the most adorable couples in B-town and they never fail to amaze us with their ever so sweet love story. And today, it is all about throwback for Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli and are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples we have in B-town. Both of them never fail to make heads turn every time they step out or share photos on social media. Right now, amid the ongoing lockdown, the two have been doing their bit to spread awareness regarding the virus, staying home and staying safe, among other things. Unfortunately, the duo recently lost their doggo, Burno, and Virat had shared a heartfelt emotional post on social media.

None the less, this time is all about being grateful, and today, Virat shared a throwback photo posing with Anushka from their vacay in Switzerland. This seems to be an unseen photo of the two shared by him and we are definitely in awe of it. Virat wrote, 'Throwback To the soft winds , rustle of trees , touch of that winter snow .... All things we are eternally grateful for. Like we have always been' followed by some emojis.

Check out Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's photo here:

On the work front, both Bollywood and sports is at a standstill right now and hence, nothing is happening anytime soon. While Virat was supposed to be a part of the Indian Premier League 2020, Anushka is gearing up for the release of a web series from her production company, Paatal Lok and it has been creating quite a buzz.

