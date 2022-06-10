Virat Kohli shares fun BTS video from shoot with Anushka Sharma; Ranveer Singh has an award ready for him

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most-talked couples. These two never fail in setting couple goals and never fail to make heads turn. Be it their pictures, their gestures for each other, or on social media, it is all loved by fans and they often succeed in setting couple goals. Recently, the duo took a break from their busy schedule and headed to the beach for a summer vacation in the Maldives. On Wednesday, they were snapped by the paparazzi as they headed for their holiday.

Now, a few hours back, Virat Kohli shared a behind-the-scenes video from his latest advertisement shoot with his wifey Anushka Sharma. The two have earlier featured in quite a few ads. While Anushka sports shoulder-length hair, Virat is seen donning the role of a Sikh man with a turban. The couple is also seen goofing around with each other. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, the cricketer captioned it: "Some candid moments @anushkasharma." Many fans reacted to the video and called them 'couple goals.' While Ranveer Singh also commented, "Best Actor in a Leading Role Male," he wrote.

Check out the video HERE:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Band Baaja Baaraat actress was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Anushka will now make her comeback with Chakda Xpress, and it is inspired by the life of Women's Cricket legend Jhulan Goswami. It is backed by Clean Slate Filmz and will soon premiere on Netflix. The actress has also kickstarted the training for the same. Anushka has also been regularly sharing pictures from her cricket training sessions on her social media handle.

