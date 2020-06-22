Virat Kohli shares a throwback photo from the good old travel days with his 'one and only' Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli took to social media to share a throwback photo with Anushka Sharma and it is definitely going to make you go aww. Check out the post and photo here.

Something that most of us are missing out on amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak is to be able to travel and enjoy all that the nature has to offer. And well, as avid travellers, Virat Kohli seems to be missing the good old days when we could do those things, much like us, we are sure. And in order to reminisce those good times, the Indian skipper has taken to social media to share a throwback photo from their vacation and has also penned a little something for his one and only, .

Virat went on to write, "Throwback to when you could go to such beautiful spots in nature. Just to be able to sit together and just soak it all in. With my one and only." Meanwhile, the photo has Virat and Anushka sitting by a lake and enjoying the mountain view, something that we bet most of us are dying to witness right now because all we've been looking at since the past couple of months are our laptop screens and other devices.

Check out Virat Kohli's post with Anushka Sharma here:

Much like all of us, the duo has also been staying home and trying to make the most of their time at home. While Virat has been home as cricket has not been happening, Anushka has been keeping rather busy with all her production work. The actress is gearing up for her next release, another thriller titled Bulbbul.

