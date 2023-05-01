Virat Kohli shares unseen pics of birthday girl Anushka Sharma; Says 'Love you through thick, thin and..'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never fail to dish out major couple goals. Every time the power couple shares pictures on social media, they take over the Internet in no time. A while ago, Virat took to Instagram and shared a special birthday post for Anushka. The actress is celebrating her birthday today and her fans and friends have flooded social media with warm wishes.

Virat Kohli pens a lovely birthday note for his 'everything' Anushka Sharma

Virat shared happy pictures of Anushka from their Maldives and London vacay. She looks absolutely adorable in the pictures. One of the pictures also features her and Virat from their South Africa trip where they celebrated their daughter Vamika's first birthday. Along with the pictures, the ace cricketer penned a mushy note for his wife. His post read, "Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything @anushkasharma." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, Anushka dropped a cute reply. She shared red heart, infinity and family emojis in the comments section. Even fans were seen reacting to his post. A fan wrote, "Oh my god , cuteness overloaded." Another fan wrote, "So cute... Happy Birthday to one of the most natural actresses." One of the comments also read, "Everyone deserves love like this." Others were seen calling them 'cuties'.

Work front

Virat is currently busy playing matches in the IPL. The actress was recently seen cheering for him in the Bengaluru stadium. On the other hand, Anushka will be soon seen in Chakda Xpress. It is her first film post welcoming her daughter Vamika. She recently wrapped up the shoot of the film. The makers will soon announce the release date. The film will be released on Netflix.

