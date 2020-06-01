Virat Kohli on sharing same wavelength as Anushka Sharma: She knows what am saying just by my body language

The Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli, opened up on wife Anushka Sharma's fearless approach to work and how they share the same wavelength. Read on to know what he has to say.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been showering praises on wife on social media off late. After speaking about their relationship in an Instagram Live session with Indian football captain Sunil Chettri, Virat Kohli spoke of Anushka's brilliance in a chat with cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. The Indian team captain opened up on Anushka's fearless approach to work and how they share the same wavelength.

"The best thing is that when you have the right partner who is also working at a level of excellence, as you mentioned, in her own field, she can totally understand my mindset and I can understand her mindset. It becomes so easy to have conversation about what you're going through. What is it that is making you feel good or bad? What happened during the day that mentally put you down or boosted your confidence? Small conversations like that," Kohli told Ashwin.

"Anushka is brilliant at what she does. At her craft, she is outstanding. She understands what I'm exactly saying without me even talking, with my body language." - @imVkohli #Virushka pic.twitter.com/s7KmNRRjQQ — Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) May 30, 2020

He further added that Anushka can preempt what he is thinking just by knowing his body language. "I think when two people are on the same wavelength those conversations are very very easy and as you rightly pointed out Anushka is brilliant at what she does. At her craft, she is outstanding and for us having conversations at that level is that much easier because she understands what I'm exactly saying without me even talking, with my body language. So that is the level of connect that happens when two people are at the same wavelength and it's an amazing thing to experience."

The cricketer also praised his wife's instincts as a producer and actor. He said, "Her making choices of what she wants to do as a project, as a film as an actor or as a producer comes from the right place. She is a person who always does the right thing, she follows her gut, she follows her instincts and she follows it to the tee. She is absolutely fearless, so when she does that she believes in that project. It is something that I've also learned looking at her. To have that belief that you are doing the right thing, then whatever happens left, right or centre you are not bothered by it."

