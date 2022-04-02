'Virat Kohli shed light on paternity leave': Geeta Basra lauds cricketer as she talks about Equal parenting

Bringing up a child is a huge responsibility for parents and it requires the presence of both mother and father. In a recent conversation over equal parenting, actress Geeta Basra spoke about the topic of paternity leave and praised how Virat Kohli brought the issue into the limelight. To recall, Virat Kohli had taken paternity leave in 2020 during the Border-Gavaskar tournament to be with wife Anushka Sharma during the time of daughter Vamika's birth. His move received praise from everyone.

Now, in a chat with Etimes, Geeta, who also is parenting 2 kids with Harbhajan Singh, spoke about how parenting needs the presence of both parents. She also said that while paternity leave is a common thing in the UK where she was raised, in India it came to light when Virat Kohli took it for his wife Anushka at the time of daughter Vamika's birth. The mother of 2 also added that Harbhajan is a 'hands on' dad and is equally involved in the upbringing of Hinaya Heer Plaha and Jovan.

Geeta told the portal, "Raising a child is as much a responsibility of a father as it is of a mother. In the UK, paternity leave is a common thing. In India, many are not even aware that such a thing exists. It’s great that Virat Kohli shed light on this issue. That awareness has to be there. Parenting is collaborative work. Bhajji is changing our son’s diaper as we speak. He is a hands-on dad."

Harbhajan and Geeta welcomed their second child Jovan Veer Singh Plaha back in July 2021. They were parents to their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha prior to it. On the other hand, Virat and Anushka became parents in January 2021. Their baby Vamika was born on January 11 and since then, the two have been protective of their girl. Anushka and Virat have requested the paps to not click their baby's photos time and again and to respect their privacy.

Also Read|Virat Kohli drops a fun selfie with wifey Anushka Sharma, is it from Vamika's play area?