Virat Kohli singing 'Mere Sapnon Ki Rani' will definitely make wife Anushka Sharma blush; Watch

In the video, Virat Kohli can be seen sitting inside a car while on set for a commercial shoot. Check out the video below.

and Virat Kohli have upped their social media game and how. With ample things to be done amid this lockdown, the couple have been sharing photos and giving insights into their every day life to millions of fans. And fans on the other hand, have been making sure to share some unseen photos and videos from the past. Today, we came across one such video of Virat Kohli and it is bound to make you smile.

In the video, the Indian skipper can be seen sitting inside a car while on set for a commercial shoot. Virat then hilariously goes on to pretend to drive and sing lines from the famous song 'Mere Sapnon Ki Rani'. Not just that, Virat also enacts the song and it is undoubtedly all things cute. We bet the video will make Anushka Sharma blush.

Check out the video of Virat Kohli adorably singing below:

Just yesterday, the cricketer shared a photo with Anushka and their dog. In the photo, Virat couldn't help but fix his gaze on Anushka. He captioned the picture, "Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing." Amid this lockdown, the couple have been spending more time than ever and have been cooking and doing household chores together. The actress also turned hairstylist for her cricketer husband as she gave him a haircut at home. Check out the video below:

The power couple have also done their bit by donating and have been urging people to stay at home as the coronavirus cases in India keep rising.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×