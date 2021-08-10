Virat Kohli speaks on how his and Anushka Sharma’s schedule in London revolves around daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli and are currently vacationing in London with Vamika post-WTC final. In a recent chat with Dinesh Karthik, Virat opened up on how his and Anushka’s schedule revolves around daughter Vamika. Virat said, “Firstly now, with our daughter, it’s putting her to sleep, first thing.” Virat mentioned how Anushka and he prioritize Vamika.

Speaking about his daughter Virat said, “Firstly now, with our daughter, it’s putting her to sleep, first thing. Then, stepping out for breakfast somewhere, grab a quick coffee in the time that we get. And then, come back to the room to be with our daughter again. Priority is obviously making sure that we stay upto speed with her”. Anushka has shared a few pictures from London on her Instagram page giving a glimpse into her life with Virat and Vamika. Anushka shared the pictures of celebrating Vamika’s half birthday along with Virat on Instagram.

In the same chat, Virat also spoke about missing his father and that he did not see him play for India. When asked by Karthik if he misses his father and how he hasn't seen Vamika, Virat wondered what it would've been like. "He hasn’t seen me play. Now with our daughter, I have seen the happiness on my mother’s face. You sit down and think what if he was still here," Virat said.

Virat also spoke about how he joked around the first time he met Anushka for a commercial shoot. He said, “I joke around with everyone. I was joking around with her as well. She said, ‘it was the first time I saw someone around me joking about the things I have experienced as a child.’ So, that really connected."

