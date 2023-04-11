Virat Kohli spends his summer afternoon swimming with Vamika, netizens miss Anushka Sharma in the pic

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and we love to see them shower love on each other be it on social media or in real life and it is just quite adorable. The couple are parents to a beautiful daughter, Vamika and they are taking every possible step to keep her away from the limelight. But at the same time, they also never fail in sharing her glimpse on social media and today was one such day.

Virat Kohli shares picture of him swimming with Vamika

Taking to his Instagram handle, Virat Kohli shared a cute picture of him with his daughter Vamika. In the picture, we can see the father-daughter duo sitting at the edge of the pool. The Indian cricketer can be seen in his black swimming trunks that he paired with a cream-coloured cap as he holds Vamika with one hand. The little munchkin on the other hand is wearing a light green swimming costume. Both of them are facing their back towards the camera and seem to be enjoying their pool time. Virat captioned this picture with a red heart emoji. Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja took to the comments section and wrote, “Insaaaaaanely cute. So precious!”

Check out the post:

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Anushka Sharma will soon be making a comeback on the silver screen with Chakda Xpress. This film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, an Indian cricketer. Anushka will be seen playing the role of Jhulan. The actress was last seen in a special role in a song in Qala starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan. Before this, she was seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero.

