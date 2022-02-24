Virat Kohli sports a turban look, Tiger Shroff looks macho in all-black attire as they are spotted in the city

Virat Kohli made the headlines yesterday after he was snapped with his wife Anushka Sharma for an ad shoot in the city. It looks like the power couple is working on a new project together and yesterday, the cricketer was papped in a turban look. Well, even today, Virat was clicked wearing a turban as he walked towards his car. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff in an all-black attire looked dapper as he posed for the paps outside a dubbing studio.

In the pictures, we can see Virat Kohli in a blue tee that he has paired with a maroon coloured turban. The cricketer is accompanied by his team and he is holding his mask to cover his face. Talking about Tiger Shroff, the actor who has just returned from Dubai after completing his Heropanti 2 schedule with Tara Sutaria is spotted quite often in the city. He wore a black jacket that he paired with black jeans and posed for the paps before entering the dubbing studio.



Meanwhile, talking about Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma, all eyes are on her as she is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen after a hiatus of almost 3 years. Anushka will be seen portraying the character of Jhulan Goswami in Chakda ‘Xpress.

Talking about Tiger Shroff, he has a couple of exciting projects lined up. He has Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria and Ganapath opposite Kriti Sanon. Kriti and Tiger will be collaborating again after their debut movie Heropanti.

