Virat Kohli stares at his beaming bride Anushka Sharma in an UNSEEN pic; Shares it as 3rd anniversary surprise

The power couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma complete 3 years of marital bliss today as they're celebrating their anniversary. Here's how Virat wished Anushka on 3rd anniversary.

If there is one couple in showbiz that has managed to leave everyone in awe of their love, it is and Virat Kohli. The power couple never fails to shell out couple goals for all and their photos give us a sneak peek into their blissful married life. Today, they celebrate their 3rd marriage anniversary and even though Virat is not with Anushka due to the tournament against Australia, the Indian skipper picked a perfect surprise for his ladylove and shared it as a wish for her on their anniversary.

On their third wedding anniversary, Virat Kohli surprised the world and wife Anushka Sharma with the most endearing wish. The Indian skipper dropped a photo of his beaming wife Anushka Sharma from their wedding album and left the world gushing. In the unseen photo from their wedding, Anushka could be seen beaming with joy as she stared at her whole world, Virat. The beautiful moment gives us a peek into how much the two are in love. Along with the photo, Virat penned a sweet note for his beautiful wife. He wrote, "3 years and onto a lifetime together."

As soon as Virat shared the unseen photo, wishes began to pour in on social media for the power couple. While fans wait for the soon-to-be mom to respond to Virat's anniversary wish for her, we'll share how the Indian skipper sent his love for Anushka, all the way from Australia on their special day.

Take a look at Virat Kohli's wish for Anushka Sharma:

Meanwhile, Anushka is currently in India while Virat is playing for India in Australia. The skipper will be back after the first test match against Australia as he has reportedly taken paternity leave to be with his wife to welcome their first child. Anushka and Virat left the world stunned a few months back when they announced that they are expecting their first child. The photo had gone viral on social media and fans could not stop gushing over the couple.

Credits :Virat Kohli Instagram

