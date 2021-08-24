Virat Kohli stuns fans with a powerful workout video; Wifey Anushka Sharma reacts

Virat Kohli, on Monday, treated his fans with a glimpse of his workout session. The Indian cricketer took to his photo-sharing application and dropped his weightlifting video. Virat’s new post not only impressed his fans but also left fitness enthusiasts amazed. Virat is currently in the UK with his wife and actress and daughter Vamika. Recently, Kohli-led team India scored a big win against England at the mecca of cricket, Lord’s. Team India won the breathtaking match by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match test series.

The power couple has been keeping their fans updated by sharing glimpses every now and then from their time abroad. Sharing a video and a picture, Virat wrote, "There's literally no substitute to hard work." Virat’s followers rushed to the comment section of his recent workout post and called him a “Fitness King”. Many of his fans dropped the fire emoticon in the comment section. Within no time, the cricketer’s post gained lakhs of likes. His ladylove Anushka was among the first ones to react to the post. Besides Anushka, Vicky Kaushal, Athiya Shetty, Hardik Pandya and Suresh Raina also liked Virat’s post.

Recently, Anushka and Virat went out for a dinner with their cricket buddies- KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, and Umesh Yadav and had a gala time. The restaurant took to its Instagram handle and dropped some interesting pictures featuring the friends.

In terms of work, Virat is busy preparing for his ongoing matches. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. She was last seen alongside and in the 2018 released romantic comedy flick, Zero.