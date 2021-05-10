Virat Kohli takes first shot of COVID 19 vaccine; Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh get the jab to 'fight monster'

Actors Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh went ahead and got their first dose of COVID 19 vaccine today. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli also took his first jab today and urged everyone to get theirs as soon as they can.

As India battles the second wave of COVID 19, the vaccination drive is in full swing throughout the nation. On Monday, Indian Cricket Team captain, Virat Kohli also took the first jab of COVID 19 vaccination and appealed to all to do the same at the earliest. Not just Virat, Bollywood stars Genelia D'Souza & Riteish Deshmukh also went ahead and took the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine at a centre in Mumbai. The couple got the shot and geared up to 'fight the monster' together.

Sharing a photo on his Instagram story, Virat wrote, "Vaccinate as soon as you can please. Stay Safe." In the photo, the captain of Indian men's cricket team was seen taking the first dose at a centre. On the other hand, Genelia and Riteish also were seen taking their shot at a hospital. While Genelia shared a photo while getting the shot, Riteish is seen showing a thumbs up sign as he gets jabbed. The two wrote the same caption with their photo, "Get Vaccinated !!! Let’s fight this monster together.... #vaccinationdone #vaccination."

Take a look:

Just recently, Riteish shared a video on his Instagram handle and urged everyone to get themselves vaccinated. He even urged everyone to not to believe rumours related to the vaccination and urge everyone around them to get jabbed too.

On the other hand, Virat and Anushka recently started a fundraiser for COVID 19 relief. The couple donated Rs 2 Crore to the same and urged everyone to join in to help combat the COVID 19 second wave in India. Not just this, Anushka and Virat recently also thanked the medical staff and frontline workers for all they have been doing amid the COVID 19 pandemic to save lives.

