Virat Kohli TOPS the Forbes 2019 India Celebrity 100 list; Leaves Salman Khan behind

Virat Kohli takes the ace spot in the Forbes 2019 India Celebrity 100 list and replaces Bollywood hunk, Salman Khan.

Leaving the Khans, Khiladi and other biggies of Bollywood behind, cricket sensation Virat Kohli tops the Forbes 2019 India Celebrity 100 list. , who took the ace spot last year, slips down to number 3 whereas stands at number 2. Virat Kohli becomes the first sportsperson to have shown the backseat to the Bollywood actors in eight years, ever since the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List was put into action.

The 31 years old Cricketer rules the list with ₹252.72 crores earned between October 1, 2018, to September 30, 2019 through the BCCI central contract, match fees, brand endorsements and an eight-figure fee for every sponsored Instagram post. It was last year when Captain Kohli threatened the B-Town domination on the Forbes 2018 India Celebrity 100 list, appearing second in the list and now jumping from 228.09 crore nett to ₹252.72 crore nett, Virat has stepped up, taking the 1st spot in 2019.

Virat Kohli captains the Indian Cricket Team since 2013. Being in his best form, the cricketer is regarded as one of the finest batsmen in the history of the sport. The cricketer also plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Besides Kohli boy upping his game, the Forbes 2019 India Celebrity 100 chart also marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon on the list, while and make the first two women to make it to the top 10.

Credits :Forbes 2019

