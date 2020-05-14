Virat Kohli trying to woo Anushka Sharma with his singing in THIS throwback video will melt your hearts; Watch

Virat Kohli doesn’t leave a chance to express his love for Anushka Sharma and the duo often gives major relationship goals to the couples.

Among all the star couples in Bollywood, Virat Kohli and are undeniably the cutest of all. They never fail to grab the eyeballs every time they step out and each of their pictures leave the fans in awe of their cuteness. In fact, while our Virushka has been stuck at home during the lockdown, just like each one us, the duo has been treating the fans with glimpses of their love filled quarantine moments and we can’t get enough of this adorable couple.

Interestingly, while it is always a delight to watch Virat and Anushka’s PDA, we got our hands on a throwback video of the couple and it is winning our hearts all over again. In the video, the ace cricketer was seen flaunting his skills as he sang the popular song ‘When You Nothing At All’ as he tried to woo his lady love at an event. On the other hand, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress who was sitting next to Virat couldn’t stop blushing with his special gesture. To note, this video was shot at an event celebrating the 10 years of RCB in 2017.

Check out the video featuring Virat Kohli singing for Anushka Sharma:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, both Anushka and Virat are on a break at the moment. While Virat was supposed to be a part of the Indian Premier League 2020, Anushka has announced her next acting project after the debacle of Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero. However, the Pari actress will soon be foraying into the digital world with her upcoming production Pataal Lok.

