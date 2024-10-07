Virat Kohli wanted special nutrition plan for pregnant Anushka Sharma when she was expecting Vamika reveals nutritionist Ryan: ‘He wanted me to handle…’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are two of the most famous couples in Bollywood, and they are also known for their fitness. In a new conversation, the cricketer's nutritionist revealed that Virat reached out to them when he and Anushka were expecting their first child and got a special nutrition plan made for her. Consequently, the nutritionist and his team created different plans for her and successfully managed the actress's nutrition throughout her pregnancy.

Virat Kohli has been one of the biggest inspirations for fitness among youngsters. His passion and commitment to exercise, training, and nutrition have always made headlines. At the same time, it reflects in his game. Recently, his nutritionist, Ryan Fernando, sat down for a conversation with pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and shared how the cricketer reached out to him when he wanted to improve his diet game. He explained that Kohli was already well-informed about many things, and they worked on making a special plan for him.

Further, Ryan mentioned that Virat Kohli has always been good with research. So, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he researched more about his team. Since he and Anushka are vegetarian, he contacted him to make a special nutrition plan for Anushka Sharma, who was pregnant with their first child, Vamika. So, Ryan and his team created nutrition plans for different trimesters of Anushka Sharma's pregnancy.

Advertisement

He said, "During this journey, Virat learned that I have a team of medical dietitians, and since they were expecting their first child, he asked if we could develop a nutrition plan for Anushka. He wanted me to handle her trimester nutrition plans, which we did very successfully."

For several months, Virat and Anushka kept the news about expecting their first child private. They later shared an announcement post on Instagram in August 2020. The couple became parents to their first child, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021. This year, they welcomed a boy, Akaay, who was born on February 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma says she and Virat Kohli are not 'perfect parents' to Vamika and Akaay; 'We will complain about things...'