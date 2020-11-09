Virat Kohli will return for birth of his & Anushka Sharma's first child as BCCI grants him paternity leave

The BCCI has granted Virat Kohli paternity leave after he informed the committee about his wish to be in India and with his wife in January 2021.

Team India captain Virat Kohli will be by wife and actress 's side as the couple are set to welcome their first child in early 2021. As per latest reports, the BCCI has granted the skipper paternity leave after he informed the committee about his wish to be in India and with his wife. The BCCI also confirmed the same in a statement that was released on Monday.

Virat Kohli and the Indian team will be touring Australia and Virat will be returning after the first test as per reported widely. According to a Hindustan Times, the BCCI's statement read, "At the selection committee meeting held on October 26th, 2020, Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide,” BCCI’s release stated.

Back in August, Anushka and Virat had shared the big news on social media that they will soon be turning into a family of three. The couple had shared an adorable picture that sent their fans and fan clubs into a meltdown. Announcing the happy news, Virushka had written, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Check out Virat and Anushka's happy news:

Virat recently celebrated his 32nd birthday in Dubai with the RCB team and Anushka by his side. The couple's photos as well as Anushka's appearances at the IPL matches went viral on social media.

Credits :Hindustan Times

