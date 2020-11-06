Virat Kohli's birthday photographer STRUGGLED to get a picture with RCB captain and Anushka Sharma

RCB's photographer shared a hilarious anecdote on how when he asks someone else to click a picture, the result is often a disaster. Check out his photo with Virat and Anushka below.

and Virat Kohli sent their fans into a frenzy with multiple photos and videos from the cricketer's birthday celebrations in Dubai. The entire Royal Challengers Bangalore team came together to celebrate their spot in the playoffs and also Virat's birthday. Naturally, there was a lot of fun, dance and cake and fans got to see a glimpse of the same on social media.

While the birthday celebrations were a huge hit, Anushka showered some birthday love on Virat as she shared two adorable & mushy pictures with her husband. The couple can be seen smiling wide as they posed for the camera. But did you know the photographer who clicked Virushka, had a hard time getting a decent picture with the couple himself.

Yes, the photographer even shared a hilarious anecdote on how he never shares pictures of his own because when he asks someone else to click a picture, the result is often a disaster. Photographer Mohit Kashyap shared his picture with Anushka and Virat from the yacht party on the skipper's birthday and wrote, "When people ask me “why don’t you have good photos of yours?” My reply to them usually is that no one takes good photos of me. HENCE PROVED!!!"

In the original picture, Virat, Anushka and Mohit's face cannot be seen because of a bright flash. He added, "1: The best photo of mine from last night. 2: The best repair job I could do. Happy birthday @virat.kohli May this year be the most amazing one for you."

Check out photographer Mohit Kashyap's post below:

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli twin in black in their PDA filled PHOTOS & fans are all hearts for them

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×