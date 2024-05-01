Virat Kohli’s birthday post for ‘love’ Anushka Sharma leaves fans manifesting a relationship like theirs; SEE here

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples and there is no denying this fact. We know that the actress has been missing from the silver screen for quite some time now. But she made it to the headlines after welcoming their second child, Akaay.

The Zero actress recently returned to India with her two kids and today she is celebrating her birthday. Although social media is filled with wishes for her the one wish that has all our hearts is the one from her hubby Virat.

Virat Kohli’s wish for Anushka Sharma

Taking to his Instagram handle, Virat Kohli shared a beautiful post. In the post, he shared several pictures of Anushka Sharma. The first one is of her looking stunning in white colored shorts that she paired with a black top and white sunglasses. The next picture is of her looking radiant in black attire as she plays with her hair.

The next one is a cute picture of the couple walking on the streets with their back facing towards the camera. The last one is a picture of them enjoying the scenic beauty of a lake. Sharing these pictures, the Indian cricketer wrote, "I would have been completely lost if I didn't find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light of our world world. We love you so much."

