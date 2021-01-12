Virat Kohli's brother clarifies his post featuring a baby isn't the cricketer and Anushka Sharma's child

On January 11, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter. While Virat shared a post announcing the arrival, his brother shared a photo of a pair of baby feet to welcome the munchkin. The sibling has now clarified that it isn't baby Virushka's feet.

It has just been a day since Virat Kohli and welcomed their daughter. The Indian cricketer took to Instagram and announced the arrival of the couple's little munchkin and opened the gates for congratulatory messages. While the cricketer and Anushka have stayed away from social media since the announcement of the baby, fans have been speculating the name of the baby. Amid the wishes and love the couple has been receiving, Virat's brother Vikas Kohli shared a photo of a pair of baby feet to welcome the new family member.

This led to fans believing that Vikas might have shared the first photo of the little one. Vikas shared the photo on Instagram with the caption reading, "Happiness overboard… angel in the house.” Hours later, after the photo went viral, Vikas returned to the platform to clarify that it was not baby Viruksha's feet but was a generic photo used to celebrate the occasion. "Guys, let me clarify that the picture I posted yesterday to congratulate Anushka and Virat is a random picture and not the actual picture of the baby… as some media channels are reporting… posting to clarify," he wrote on the platform.

Check out the post below:

Days before Virat and Anushka welcomed their baby, the Zero actress told Vogue India that she would be raising her baby away from the cameras and spotlight. "We’ve thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media," she said. She added that it was a decision of the child and no child should be made to feel more special than the other. "It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through," she added.

