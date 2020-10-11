Virat Kohli's RCB mate Shahbaz Ahmed fanboys over Anushka Sharma; Actress' school pic goes viral

Anushka Sharma's presence at Virat Kohli's recent IPL match naturally delighted fans but cherry on the cake was when the actress cheered for Virat from the stands.

, who is expecting her first child with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli, stepped out for the first time during the IPL season as she attended the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match on Saturday. The actress looked radiant and simple in a blue dress and left her hair open. Her presence naturally delighted fans but cherry on the cake was when the actress cheered for Virat from the stands.

Virat, on the other hand, scored an unbeated 90 runs and Anushka was not just clapping for him but also blew a couple of flying kisses. Anushka's gestures sent fans into a meltdown as thousands took to Twitter to share videos of the same. One fan who couldn't get enough of their affectionate display wrote, "Virat Kohli scoring 90 runs, walking in the pavilion not-out while Anushka Sharma who is expecting smiles with her visible baby bump cheers for him. This is wholesome. This is what dreams are made up of. My heart is so full that I just can’t. They just made my shitty day better."

Post the match, Virat's RCB teammate Shahbaz Ahmed who is a die-hard fan of Anushka Sharma also clicked a picture with the actress. He excitedly shared the photo on Instagram and captioned it, "A fanboy moment!"

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is busy soaking in all the goodness as she continues to be in her second trimester. She often keeps sharing thoughts and quotes on her Instagram story and she recently shared a picture from her school days. The photo shows the actress in an ethnic dance costume. Anushka wrote in her caption: "Blast from the past. School dance team," and added, "Memories" and "Back to school."

For those who can't spot the actress, Anushka can be seen sitting pretty in the first row, on the right. Isn't she a total cutie?

