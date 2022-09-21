Virat Kohli’s respect for Anushka Sharma increased after watching her train for Chakda Xpress

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the cutest celebrity couples. These two never fail in setting couple goals and often grab all the attention with their mushy posts on social media. Although, they are not that active on social media but still they manage to shower love on each other. Well, Anushka is all geared up for her comeback on the silver screen with Chakda Xpress . The actress has already begun shooting for the film and keeps giving us a glimpse from the sets. But before the shooting began the PK actress trained hard to achieve perfection as a cricketer on-screen and this left hubby Virat quite impressed.

Anushka Sharma will be seen playing a popular woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to do justice to the challenging part. Her pictures from the training sessions were proof of the hard work Anushka has put in for her role. After watching her efforts Virat Kohli cannot stop praising her. In the recent episode of FTB On The Road, the Indian cricketer admitted that his respect for the actress has increased after watching her train for Chakda Xpress. "For me, a movie was just about watching it for three hours. Then I saw Anushka train for the film and I was like respect boss. She is finding the process challenging. This is the first time she is doing such a thing and that too by learning bowling," he said.

Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress shoot

The Sui Dhaaga actress is currently filming for Chakda Xpress in the United Kingdom, and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans on her social media handle. Speaking of which, just a while ago, Anushka took to her Instagrams story and shared the struggles of wearing 'compression tights.' She captioned it: "When you got- to wake up and wear compression tights (or even sleep with) cuz sports drama film." In the photo, Anushka is seen donning an all-black attire.

Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 Aanand L Rai film, Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. This also marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she and Virat Kohli welcomed into their lives in 2021. Chakda ‘Xpress is slated to release on Netflix.

