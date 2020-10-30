  1. Home
Virat Kohli's viral video of asking Anushka Sharma from the ground if she has eaten is too cute to miss

Anushka Sharma accompanied her husband Virat Kohli to the UAE sometime back for his IPL matches. Meanwhile, a video of the couple's cute exchange of gestures has gone viral now.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the cutest couple in town and how! The two of them who tied the knot in 2017 leave no chance to showcase their love for each other. Be it their social media PDAs or be it their sweet interactions in the public domain, the couple is the best and multiple instances prove the same. We get evidence of their inevitable love in yet another video that has now gone viral on the internet.

The video shows Virat Kohli gesturing Anushka Sharma from the field and asking her if she has eaten to which the actress replies in the affirmative. Post that, they talk to each other through cute gestures that get caught on the camera leaving their fans in complete awe. This happened during the match between Virat’s team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. The mom-to-be actress was seen cheering for her hubby while being clad in a red outfit and large hoop earrings. 

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma has accompanied Virat Kohli to the UAE where IPL 2020 is being held. She is often seen cheering for her better half during the matches. Virushka fans are already content as the couple announced the PK star’s pregnancy sometime back. Anushka has also shared a few pictures on her social media handle in which she is seen proudly flaunting her baby bump. Meanwhile, she last featured in the 2018 movie Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif

