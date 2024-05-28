Virender Sehwag recalls partying with Shah Rukh Khan; reveals asking Aryan Khan to advise his superstar dad THIS

Shah Rukh Khan and his family’s love for cricket is not hidden from anyone. The actor, who is the co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, must be in a celebratory mood after winning the IPL 2024 trophy.

Social media is flooded with posts of King Khan and his family rejoicing about this win. But now, in a recent interview, Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag recalled the celebration he had with SRK and his son Aaryan Khan after India’s World Cup win.

Virender Sehwag recalls talking to Aaryan Khan

Talking to Fever FM’s Beyond The Boundary podcast, Virender Sehwag revealed that after the Indian team won the World Cup that year, Shah Rukh Khan had arrived for their after-party with his son Aryan Khan. According to the cricketer, everyone had gathered around the superstar. It was then that Sehwag saw Aryan sitting alone in one corner.

Sehwag admitted that he went and sat next to SRK's son and they spoke for quite some time. "I even told him to advise his father not to do certain things. He responded, asking, 'He's my dad; how can I tell him such things?' We had so much fun. Even now, whenever we meet, Shah Rukh Khan fondly recalls how I entertained his son," quipped the cricketer.

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen taking on the role of an underworld don, aka Gangster, with Suhana Khan as his protegee in King. The film chronicles a unique dynamic between the duo and the action workshops that are currently underway. King is a fast-paced action thriller chronicling the journey of mentor and disciple, testing their survival skills against all the odds.

The film will mark the big-screen debut of SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, who plays the part of the disciple to the King.

Aryan Khan’s work front

Aryan Khan is all geared up for his debut web show that he has written and directed. It is titled Stardom. Recently, the shoot for the show was completed. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Stardom will premiere on Netflix. Set against the backdrop of the film industry, it is a six-episode series. Mona Singh will play a pivotal role in the series.

SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar will also make their respective cameo appearances in it. Interestingly, in April 2023, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed the title of the upcoming series.

